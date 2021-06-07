IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.09

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 2088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

