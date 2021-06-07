iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $350.50 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00012781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $350.50 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

