IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.03

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

