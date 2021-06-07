Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$30.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The firm has a market cap of C$18.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.14. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$24.64 and a 52-week high of C$31.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

