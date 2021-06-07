Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $34,056.99 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $32.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $34,056.99 or 0.99783543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

