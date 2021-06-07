Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 11.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 81,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,106,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

