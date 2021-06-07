Holderness Investments Co. Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,446.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

