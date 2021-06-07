Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.03. 32,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

