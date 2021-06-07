Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The firm has a market cap of $451.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.57. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

