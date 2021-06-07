Holderness Investments Co. Buys 182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $500.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

