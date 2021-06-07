Holderness Investments Co. Buys 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $881.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,927. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $828.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

