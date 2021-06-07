Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

LRCX traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $646.07. 18,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.55. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $274.51 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

