Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

