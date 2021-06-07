HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,659 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $407,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $11,421,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EQT opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

