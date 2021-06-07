HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

