HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE:SNN opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.