HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $134.15 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

