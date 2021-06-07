Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.29

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 1072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,921 shares of company stock worth $68,085,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

