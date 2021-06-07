Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.77

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 11926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $160,711,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $33,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

