Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $154.60 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00074468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00285295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,696,452 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.