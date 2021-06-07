Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.