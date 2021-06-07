Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 266,974 shares.The stock last traded at $15.16 and had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $491.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

