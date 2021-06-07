GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 777,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of OncoCyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCX shares. Benchmark increased their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

