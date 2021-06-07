GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 21,748 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.17 million, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

