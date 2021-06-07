GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of TopBuild worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock opened at $195.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

