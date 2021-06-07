GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

