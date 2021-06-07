GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,383,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 84.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

NYSE DECK opened at $323.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.29. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

