Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess’ has a payout ratio of -642.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Guess’ to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of GES opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

