Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.17

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 8187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.