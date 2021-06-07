Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.17

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 8187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Several brokerages recently commented on TV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
