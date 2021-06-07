Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

GWLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th.

GWLIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

