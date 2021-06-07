Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.13

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.