Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 4,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,035,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

