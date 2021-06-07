Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,660 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $889.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

