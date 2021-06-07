General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.96 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

