Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 73.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.