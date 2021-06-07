Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$12,740.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,474,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,185,028.62.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,210.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,760.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,940.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

Galway Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,011. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.