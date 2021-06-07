Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 6,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

