Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$183.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$174.32. The company has a market cap of C$35.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.76.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.679592 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.25.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.