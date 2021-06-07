Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock worth $3,909,854. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

