Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

