Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,900 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $490.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

