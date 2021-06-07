Forsta AP Fonden Sells 484,800 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

BTG opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

