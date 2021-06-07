Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $129.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $129.98. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

