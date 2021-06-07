Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 14,300 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.11 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.