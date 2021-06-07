Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.