Forsta AP Fonden Buys 98,500 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 469.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

LBTYA stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.