Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

