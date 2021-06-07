Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 329,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

