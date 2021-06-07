First National Bank of South Miami Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99.

