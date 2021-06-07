First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.